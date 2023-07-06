Camelot Portfolios LLC Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F boosted its stake in Alphabet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 832,682 shares of company stock worth $26,077,123. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

GOOG stock opened at $122.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $129.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

