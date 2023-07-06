Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $1.75 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,698 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 4,992 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,114,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,299,000. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. SVB Securities reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $592.68.

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UNH opened at $471.22 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $482.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $488.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.49 EPS. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.39%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

