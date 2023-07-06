PFG Advisors Increases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,588 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 23,366 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 19,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 10,579 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,893 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 74,063 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 6,683 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,699 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after buying an additional 63,744 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $51.51 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $52.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.26 and a 200-day moving average of $49.00. The firm has a market cap of $209.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 2,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $141,724.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,887.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. 51job reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, June 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Articles

