Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Raises Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 77.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,905,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,366 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,058,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,371,407,000 after buying an additional 124,506 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Netflix by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,906,005,000 after purchasing an additional 644,162 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,621,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $1,501,762,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $388.00 to $485.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, New Street Research upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Netflix Stock Up 1.0 %

In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $28,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 87,136 shares of company stock worth $33,380,156 over the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $445.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $198.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $169.70 and a one year high of $450.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $385.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.