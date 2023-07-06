iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 117.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,697 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.07% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 255.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,874,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502,563 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,416,000 after buying an additional 50,689 shares during the period. Matson Money. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,247,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,783,000 after buying an additional 14,665 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,092,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,413,000 after buying an additional 42,083 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,031.2% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,057,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,538 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $106.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.38. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $118.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

