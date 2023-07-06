Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Lathrop Investment Management Corp

Lathrop Investment Management Corp lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,885.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,194,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,593,957,000 after acquiring an additional 400,930,216 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,770.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 203,484,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,639,414,000 after buying an additional 192,607,045 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,851.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,897,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,931,733,000 after buying an additional 186,809,281 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after buying an additional 129,835,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,862.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,184,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,075,223,000 after buying an additional 59,964,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 832,682 shares of company stock worth $26,077,123 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $122.63 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $129.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

