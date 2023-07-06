Beacon Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,885.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,194,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,593,957,000 after purchasing an additional 400,930,216 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,770.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 203,484,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,639,414,000 after acquiring an additional 192,607,045 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,851.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,897,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,931,733,000 after acquiring an additional 186,809,281 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after purchasing an additional 129,835,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,862.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,184,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,075,223,000 after purchasing an additional 59,964,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 832,682 shares of company stock valued at $26,077,123 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $122.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $129.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

