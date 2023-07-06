Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.04

Shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.04 and traded as high as $24.61. Kaman shares last traded at $24.48, with a volume of 40,115 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kaman in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.77 and a 200-day moving average of $23.05.

Kaman ( NYSE:KAMN Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $194.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.85 million. Kaman had a positive return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. On average, analysts forecast that Kaman Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.44%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaman during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kaman by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kaman by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Kaman by 55.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Kaman by 86.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision; miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts, as well as wheels, brakes, and related hydraulic components for helicopters and fixed-wing, and UAV aircraft.

