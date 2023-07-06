PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the May 31st total of 5,600 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

PrimeEnergy Resources Stock Performance

PNRG stock opened at $91.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.02. The company has a market cap of $169.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.74. PrimeEnergy Resources has a fifty-two week low of $69.84 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00.

PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a net margin of 32.05% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business had revenue of $22.65 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at PrimeEnergy Resources

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PrimeEnergy Resources

In related news, Director Clint Hurt sold 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total transaction of $158,890.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,596,158.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 4,175 shares of company stock valued at $409,250 in the last quarter. 59.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNRG. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PrimeEnergy Resources by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 722 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 177.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 658 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

PrimeEnergy Resources Company Profile

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

