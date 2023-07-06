International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in International Paper by 98.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on IP. StockNews.com cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.64.

Insider Activity

International Paper Trading Down 2.2 %

In other International Paper news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $104,775.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IP opened at $31.33 on Thursday. International Paper has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $45.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

