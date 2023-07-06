Bogart Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 7,573.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 153.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.8 %

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $56.69 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The stock has a market cap of $100.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.18.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

