GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 817 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after buying an additional 20,321,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $553,718,000. Amundi grew its stake in Truist Financial by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 18,282,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $847,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504,325 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Truist Financial by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Truist Financial by 585.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,800 shares during the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $30.99 on Thursday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $53.34. The company has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.81.

In other news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

