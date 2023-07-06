Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,081 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $4,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Progress Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Progress Software by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Progress Software by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Progress Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Progress Software by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PRGS shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Progress Software from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.80.

Insider Transactions at Progress Software

Progress Software Trading Down 3.6 %

In other news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 46,028 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total transaction of $2,603,803.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,493.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 461 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 46,028 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $2,603,803.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,493.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,223 shares of company stock valued at $2,733,726. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $56.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Progress Software Co. has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $61.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.91.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. Progress Software had a return on equity of 40.44% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $179.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

Progress Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

