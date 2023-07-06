Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Buys 32,940 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 324,857 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 32,940 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.8% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $73,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Visa by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864,340 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,616,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,275 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,221,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,683,673,000 after purchasing an additional 640,839 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,821,741,000 after buying an additional 1,785,695 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 116,608.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after acquiring an additional 24,483,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:V opened at $239.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $228.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $240.00.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,250,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,060,850.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.