Riverview Trust Co Has $444,000 Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,971 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $239.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.48. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $240.00.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,038.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

