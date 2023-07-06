Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Boosted by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 191.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 10.8% during the first quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 51,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.6% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 123.5% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Down 0.6 %

Chevron stock opened at $156.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $296.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.77.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 32.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.68.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

