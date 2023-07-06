Bogart Wealth LLC Grows Position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Camping World were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Camping World by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Camping World by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Camping World by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Camping World by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its position in Camping World by 4.6% during the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 18,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on CWH shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Camping World from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Camping World in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camping World has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Camping World Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $29.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.69 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.24.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 1.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.61%.

Insider Transactions at Camping World

In other news, Director Kent Dillon Schickli sold 10,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $272,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,947,348. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

