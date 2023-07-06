Stone Point Wealth LLC Sells 225 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Stone Point Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in Chevron by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.68.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $156.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.77. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The firm has a market cap of $296.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

