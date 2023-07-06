Bluesphere Advisors LLC Has $28.59 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 23.7% of Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $445.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $332.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $426.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $409.97. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $446.61.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

