2,077 Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Purchased by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Synopsys by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Synopsys by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 4,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $432.74 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.00 and a 12 month high of $468.03. The company has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion, a PE ratio of 72.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $414.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $833,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,237,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total transaction of $17,486,443.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,429,183.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $833,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,237,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,964 shares of company stock valued at $60,784,338. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.