AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Invests $466,000 in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $145.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.21. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $205.73.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $692.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. On average, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $159.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $163.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.88.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $1,387,124.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,422,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $1,387,124.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,422,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 59,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $8,578,420.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,567,016.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,479 shares of company stock valued at $13,775,178 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

