AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Makes New $559,000 Investment in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total transaction of $749,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 11,049 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $752,768.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total value of $749,664.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,036 shares of company stock valued at $6,209,482. Corporate insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of ZM stock opened at $67.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.30. The stock has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 158.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of -0.22. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.45 and a 1 year high of $124.05.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 0.12%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.86.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.