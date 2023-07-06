Forsta AP Fonden Cuts Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 50.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $8,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,943,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,102,000 after buying an additional 12,904 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $554,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IDXX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.86.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

IDXX opened at $492.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $478.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $473.74. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.06 and a 12-month high of $515.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.26, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.19.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 117.37% and a net margin of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $900.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.36 million. Equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $484,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total value of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $484,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,187 shares of company stock worth $6,402,047. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

