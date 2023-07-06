Forsta AP Fonden Has $8.67 Million Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $8,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PH. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 62,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,817,000 after acquiring an additional 14,116 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:PH opened at $382.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $348.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.54. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $235.69 and a 1 year high of $392.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,241 shares in the company, valued at $755,217. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,217. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total value of $859,432.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,152 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,512.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,526 shares of company stock worth $11,618,868. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

