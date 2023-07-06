Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $9,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $209.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.32. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $200.32 and a 52 week high of $263.13.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.78%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total transaction of $932,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,116.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total value of $932,713.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,116.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,748. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

