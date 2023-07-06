Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 12,322 Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 991.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,896,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,785,000 after buying an additional 3,539,911 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 23,252,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $147,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565,168 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2,900.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,354,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,017 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,175,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,040 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

NYSE HBI opened at $4.60 on Thursday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 38.23%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HBI. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

