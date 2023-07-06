The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 46.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 39,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $10,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $498,336,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,386,000 after buying an additional 1,747,586 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,364,025,000 after buying an additional 1,475,366 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,753,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $653,448,000 after acquiring an additional 735,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 321.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 864,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $205,345,000 after acquiring an additional 659,416 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $269.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.53.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $258.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $66.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $266.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.46.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 29.69%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

