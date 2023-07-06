Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,014 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,916 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.96.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $142.26 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $146.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.52 and a 200-day moving average of $118.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $119.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.