Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden cut its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $10,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,565,000 after buying an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 15.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $2,066,838.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,152,318.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,482 shares of company stock worth $6,946,435. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $220.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $181.40 and a 52-week high of $251.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.36.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.15.

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.