PFG Advisors Purchases 677 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ZTS. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price target on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zoetis Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS opened at $169.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $78.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.68 and a 200 day moving average of $166.61. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $187.82.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. Zoetis’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

