UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,300 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 25,500 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.3% of Forsta AP Fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $114,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,268,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,812,017 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $5,210,004,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,538 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,635,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,289,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 45,377.9% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,499,408 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 1.4 %

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $471.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $482.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $488.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $558.10. The company has a market capitalization of $438.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on UNH. TD Cowen lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $562.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $627.00 to $564.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $592.68.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

