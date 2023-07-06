Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1,514.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,309 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,652,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,436,360,000 after buying an additional 1,391,612 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Southern by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,068,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,424,661,000 after buying an additional 1,313,036 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,514,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,394,004,000 after acquiring an additional 584,893 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,078,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,076,779,000 after acquiring an additional 140,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,190,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,296,000 after acquiring an additional 255,838 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

Insider Transactions at Southern

Southern Trading Up 1.6 %

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Southern news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 205,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,888,271 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO opened at $71.68 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $78.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.70.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.