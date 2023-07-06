iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Acquired by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

EFV stock opened at $48.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

