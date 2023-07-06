PFG Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

PFG Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,378 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCIT. Watershed Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,438,000. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 408,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,896,000 after buying an additional 23,983 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $78.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.95 and its 200 day moving average is $79.45. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.37 and a fifty-two week high of $82.97.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
