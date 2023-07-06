Kovack Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,620,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,938,320,000 after acquiring an additional 114,699 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,590,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $769,954,000 after acquiring an additional 14,505 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 507,232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $703,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 480,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $666,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG opened at $2,120.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,063.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,753.81. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,233.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2,147.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.51 billion, a PE ratio of 57.36, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total transaction of $2,321,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,915,886. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total transaction of $2,321,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,915,886. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,073.08, for a total transaction of $217,673.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,337.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,409 shares of company stock valued at $25,292,284 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $2,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,885.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,066.93.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.