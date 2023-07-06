PFG Advisors Sells 66 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

PFG Advisors lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 448,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,091,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

PEP opened at $186.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $257.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.81. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $160.98 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.53%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

