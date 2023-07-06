Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,020 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,238,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,694,000 after acquiring an additional 19,347 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 97,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 15,387 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 67,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.2% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 52,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE:KMI opened at $17.08 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.43.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.2825 dividend. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

