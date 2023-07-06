AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 30,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 87.0% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 8,196.0% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 170,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 168,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 112,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

NYSE:AMN opened at $108.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.48. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.15 and a 1-year high of $129.04.

Insider Activity at AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The business’s revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Daphne E. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total transaction of $109,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,536.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daphne E. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total value of $109,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,536.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $129,441.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,720.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,500 shares of company stock worth $748,654 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.20.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

(Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.