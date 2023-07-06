iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,330 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 796,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,427,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 166,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,233,000 after acquiring an additional 71,901 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 115,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 22,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

IGIB stock opened at $50.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.78. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $52.89.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1648 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.