Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $720,000 Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FITB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,547,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,734,103,000 after purchasing an additional 792,580 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,477,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,625,000 after buying an additional 7,062,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,243,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,707,000 after buying an additional 3,172,058 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,576,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,522,000 after acquiring an additional 557,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,585,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on FITB shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FITB stock opened at $26.54 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.56 and its 200 day moving average is $29.68.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,234. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.