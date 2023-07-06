FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Holdings Cut by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,025,000 after buying an additional 52,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,125,000 after acquiring an additional 32,550 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $288,185,000 after purchasing an additional 453,799 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 508,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,468,000 after purchasing an additional 109,306 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,770,000 after purchasing an additional 84,788 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.5 %

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $395.47 on Thursday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $377.89 and a 1 year high of $474.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $399.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.05. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.11.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $529.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.56 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Redburn Partners raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. SpectralCast restated an “initiates” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $441.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total value of $316,974.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,243.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.30, for a total transaction of $127,292.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,385.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total value of $316,974.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92 shares in the company, valued at $37,243.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,028,811 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.