27,456 Shares in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Purchased by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The Hackett Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,334,000 after acquiring an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 52.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Hackett Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 55.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 130,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 46,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on The Hackett Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The Hackett Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of HCKT opened at $22.08 on Thursday. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The firm has a market cap of $600.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $69.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hackett Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 35.20%.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions. It offers Hackett Connect, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

