Wesbanco Bank Inc. Increases Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 62.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,886 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,217,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,619,322,000 after acquiring an additional 305,044 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,640,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,816,769,000 after purchasing an additional 109,733 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,254,814,000 after buying an additional 91,679 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,028,807,000 after buying an additional 4,041,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,801,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $966,717,000 after buying an additional 47,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $260.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $73.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $269.06.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.29%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.78.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

