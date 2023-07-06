Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stake Boosted by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,349,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,721,283,000 after buying an additional 2,489,930 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 109,143.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,895,102,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,715 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,403,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $954,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,892 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,317,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $793,619,000 after purchasing an additional 89,571 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,503,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $761,051,000 after purchasing an additional 544,018 shares during the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB opened at $36.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.67. The stock has a market cap of $74.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $45.21.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 295.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.