Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 427 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,979 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 2,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $194.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.88. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.02 and a 52-week high of $201.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 89.17 and a beta of 1.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 67.34%. The firm had revenue of $221.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.28 million. Analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

MANH has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Insider Activity at Manhattan Associates

In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $1,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,236,019. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,651 shares in the company, valued at $9,236,019. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 5,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $986,161.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,595,892.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,531 shares of company stock valued at $8,766,886 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

