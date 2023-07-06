AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Holdings Increased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,181.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,422,000 after acquiring an additional 498,600 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,022,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 759.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 261,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,872,000 after buying an additional 230,925 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 494,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,860,000 after buying an additional 214,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3,604.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 185,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,106,000 after buying an additional 180,800 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

NYSE AMN opened at $108.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.48. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.15 and a 52-week high of $129.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.13. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 6,042 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $509,642.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,957.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Daphne E. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total transaction of $109,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,536.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 6,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $509,642.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,957.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $748,654 over the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.20.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.