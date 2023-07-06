Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,849,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,705,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,977 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,835,000 after purchasing an additional 499,927 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,728,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,286,000 after acquiring an additional 60,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,444,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,075,000 after acquiring an additional 54,610 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

VUG stock opened at $283.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $266.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.11. The stock has a market cap of $92.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $283.80.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

