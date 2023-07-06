Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $918,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

VXF stock opened at $148.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $123.74 and a twelve month high of $155.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.71 and its 200-day moving average is $140.65.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

