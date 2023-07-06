Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.68

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.68 and traded as high as $27.43. Banco Macro shares last traded at $26.25, with a volume of 142,340 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco Macro in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Banco Macro Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.82 and its 200 day moving average is $19.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Macro

Banco Macro ( NYSE:BMA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.26. Banco Macro had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $913.72 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Banco Macro S.A. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMA. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Banco Macro by 980.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Macro in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 456.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

