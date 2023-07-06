PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVMZ) Shares Down 6.3%

PAVmed Inc (NASDAQ:PAVMZ – Free Report) shares dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 66,259 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 182% from the average daily volume of 23,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PAVmed stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of PAVmed Inc (NASDAQ:PAVMZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 335,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

